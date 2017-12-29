Eurozone Lending Accelerated in November

Lending to firms and households accelerated on the year in November, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

Lending to firms grew by 3.1%, after 2.9% in the previous month, while lending to households increased by 2.8% after 2.7% in October.

The central bank's key indicator of money supply growth, M3, grew by 4.9% in November, after 5.0% in the previous month, and coming in line with expectations of 4.9% in a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The three-month average stood at 5.0%.

December 29, 2017 04:35 ET (09:35 GMT)