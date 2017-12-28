On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 28

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Springfield, IL Thu, Dec 28, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.1775-4.2275 30 Days DN 0.25 -10H to -5H UNCH

Soybeans 9.1575-9.3075 Spot DN 9.75 -30F to -15F UNCH

Soybeans 9.1575-9.3075 15-30 Days DN 9.75 -30F to -15F UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1700-3.2400 Spot DN 1.75 -35H to -28H UNCH

Corn 3.1700-3.3200 15-30 Days DN 1.75 -35H to -20H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.4200-3.4500 Spot DN 1.75 -10H to -7H UNCH

Corn 3.4100-3.4300 15-30 Days DN 1.75 -11H to -9H UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: November 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1258

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.2373

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1095

Soybeans (Spot) 9.5308

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1424C dh

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 15:41 ET (20:41 GMT)