Midwest Business Activity Rises in December

A reading for business activity across the Midwest rose in December as output and demand strengthened. The Chicago PMI rose to 67.6 in December from 63.9 in November.

U.S. Stocks Up, Led By Tech, Energy

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, as major indexes gained momentum going into the last trading days of the year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Unchanged at 245,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week near historically low levels, the latest evidence of health in the U.S. economy as 2017 draws to a close.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

Bank of Mexico Closely Focused on Inflation

Mexico's rising inflation and prospects that it will take longer to get back on target than initially expected dominated discussions at the Bank of Mexico's Dec. 14 meeting in which all members agreed to raise interest rates, minutes to the meeting showed.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

Power Plants Bloom Even as Electricity Prices Wilt

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several northeastern states, despite fierce competition.

Commodity Currencies Left Behind in Oil Rally

Many commodity-linked currencies have sat out a robust rally in oil prices over the past few months, complicating what investors often see as a reliable trade.

European Union Finds Leading Fight for Open Trade a Tough Task

The European Union started this year by announcing a global trade offensive to counter rising U.S. protectionism. Now the bloc faces an uphill battle to prove it can deliver, Emre Peker writes.

South Korea Considers Shuttering Bitcoin Exchanges

Investor frenzy has worried the country's authorities, who are concerned about growing speculation-and the risk investors could lose money from sharp price declines or from cyber attacks on digital currency exchanges.

