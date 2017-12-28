Dollar's Fall Hits Stocks in Japan, Europe

Stocks in the eurozone and Japan were held back by a fall in the dollar on Thursday even as fresh gains in oil and copper prices sent the commodity-heavy bourses of the U.K. and Australia to multiyear highs.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

European Union Finds Leading Fight for Open Trade a Tough Task

The European Union started this year by announcing a global trade offensive to counter rising U.S. protectionism. Now the bloc faces an uphill battle to prove it can deliver, Emre Peker writes.

South Korea Considers Shuttering Bitcoin Exchanges

Investor frenzy has worried the country's authorities, who are concerned about growing speculation-and the risk investors could lose money from sharp price declines or from cyber attacks on digital currency exchanges.

Concerned About the ECB Taper? Britain's Case Should Calm Nerves

For investors worried over the European Central Bank's plan to taper corporate-bond purchases from January, the example of Britain makes the case for remaining calm.

Some Talk of Policy Tweaking at BOJ's December Meeting

The Bank of Japan's policy board has started talking about the possibility of tweaking its aggressive monetary easing program, while most of its members generally agree that the current policy is the most suitable for now.

Stocks Edge Up, Led by Real Estate, Utilities

The S&P 500 inched higher in quiet trading Wednesday, boosted by shares of real-estate and utility companies.

Consumer Confidence Dips in December

After a banner year for consumer confidence, the mood of Americans hit a yearend lull as many households wait to see how they will be affected by an overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Up Slightly in November

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index rose 0.2% in November to 109.5 from the previous month and 0.8% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed had expected no change between October and November.

IRS Says 2018 Property Taxes Are Deductible if Assessed

The Internal Revenue Service cautioned that not all property-tax prepayments can be deducted amid a rush of homeowners paying their 2018 property taxes before the Republican tax law takes effect in January.

