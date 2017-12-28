SoftBank Succeeds in Tender Offer for Large Uber Stake

Continue Reading Below

SoftBank has succeeded in its bid to buy a large stake in Uber at a steep discount, after the ride-hailing company's investors and employees tendered shares equal to about 20% of the company.

Legitimacy of Embraer Talks With Boeing Cast Into Doubt

Raul Jungmann, Brazil's defense minister, raised concerns that talks about a possible takeover of Embraer by Boeing had gone ahead without the government's knowledge and reiterated that it wouldn't permit a change in control of the aircraft company.

Chinese Court Seizes Assets of LeEco Founder

As authorities order embattled tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting back to China to handle his growing financial problems, a local court has seized his assets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals.

Apotex Faces Uncertainty After Founder's Mysterious Death

The path forward for Apotex is uncertain following the sudden death of founder and chairman Barry Sherman, who was the architect of the generic drugmaker's litigation-heavy strategy.

Some of the World's Largest Employers No Longer Sell Things

Outsourcing companies are vacuuming up the world's workers as traditional employers are handing over more of their tasks to nonemployees.

Dubai Billionaire's Startup Takes On Amazon

Real-estate tycoon Mohamed Alabbar launched Noon to compete for a foothold in the Middle East's online shopping boom. How the startup fares will provide a measure of the region's ability to move beyond oil and real estate.

Ambac Removes Obstacle to Proposed Debt Swap

Ambac Assurance Corp. bought peace with hedge funds that were suspicious of a $5 billion restructuring proposal, moving the bond insurer a step closer to digging out from losses from the U.S. housing crash.

It's the Moment Insurers Have Waited For: Time to Raise Prices

One of the costliest years for natural disasters puts some U.S. insurers in a position to do what they haven't done in years: raise prices.

Power Plants Bloom Even as Electricity Prices Wilt

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several northeastern states, despite fierce competition.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)