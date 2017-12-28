Auto-Parts Maker Gates Industrial Files for IPO

Continue Reading Below

Auto-parts maker Gates Industrial Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, more than three years after private-equity giant Blackstone Group bought the business.

Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals.

China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck Stake

Chinese auto maker Geely has made its biggest overseas play to date by acquiring a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, as Chinese investors continue to snap up global automotive assets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Furniture Boss Hits Short Sellers

Since the start of the year, the furniture chain now known as RH has wagered about $1 billion in a battle with investors who have staked bets against the stock.

Nissan Makes Unconventional Bet on Rental-Car Market to Boost U.S. Sales

The Japanese auto maker's push into the sector comes as Detroit car companies are cutting back and focusing more on retail buyers.

Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles.

Startups Seek Tech Solution to Net Neutrality Repeal

Efforts to find an alternative route to internet access are gaining ground in Silicon Valley, where entrepreneurs were rattled by a recent government decision to overturn rules that required big internet providers to treat all traffic equally.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)