Energy Sector Leads European Shares Higher

Energy and mining companies led a small advance in European stocks after oil prices reached their highest since 2015, although market moves and volumes were muted.

Oil Prices Rise to Two-Year Highs

U.S. crude rose to $59.97 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2015, following a pipeline explosion in Libya.

South Korean Economy Projected to Grow 3% in 2018

The government expects economic growth to slow next year after a faster-than-expected expansion in 2017.

Home Prices Jump in October

Home prices continued to rise in October as demand increased for homes but tight inventories nationwide limited supply.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower in their first day of trading since the Christmas holiday. Declining shares of Apple and some of the companies that supply it pulled major indexes down, while financial firms also struggled.

Moody's Amps Up Worries About Office Space Glut

Moody's has joined the growing chorus of voices raising concern about a possible glut of new office space that could hurt some market participants.

Tax Law Could Further Slow Down a Bank Favorite: Jumbo Mortgages

The tax overhaul eliminates some benefits of homeownership, particularly for high-end homes. And the borrowers who buy those homes are exactly whom banks have been targeting.

Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year.

Industrial Land Prices Spike in 2017

Prices for industrial land have shot up this year due to strong demand for warehouses and a diminishing supply of viable sites.

Can Central Banks Keep Control of Interest Rates?

Investors are elated by a booming global economy and the promise of central banks to tighten monetary policy only gradually. But a question haunts them: Will interest rates develop a mind of their own?

December 27, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)