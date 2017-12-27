China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck Stake

Chinese auto maker Geely has made its biggest overseas play to date by acquiring a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, as Chinese investors continue to snap up global automotive assets.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Restoration Hardware Boss Bets $1 Billion to Fight Skeptical Investors

Since the start of the year, the furniture chain now known as RH has wagered about $1 billion in a battle with investors who have staked bets against the stock.

Nissan Makes Unconventional Bet on Rental-Car Market to Boost U.S. Sales

The Japanese auto maker's push into the sector comes as Detroit car companies are cutting back and focusing more on retail buyers.

Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles.

Startups Seek Tech Solution to Net Neutrality Repeal

Efforts to find an alternative route to internet access are gaining ground in Silicon Valley, where entrepreneurs were rattled by a recent government decision to overturn rules that required big internet providers to treat all traffic equally.

Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail

Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck that would challenge Ford Motor Co. and others in one of their most lucrative segments-though, true to form, the Tesla Inc. chief was vague about his intentions.

Disney-Fox Deal Gives Glimmer of Hope for Movie Lovers

To compete with Netflix, Disney is counting on Fox to help produce a wider array of movies including lower-budget originals for its Hulu streaming service.

December 27, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)