China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, December 27 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 497,058 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,840 13,920 13,675 13,815 13,710 105 15,472 41,966
Mar-18 14,200 14,200 14,090 14,120 13,995 125 8 156
Apr-18 - - - 14,095 14,095 0 0 68
May-18 14,300 14,410 14,135 14,280 14,185 95 451,242 365,680
Jun-18 14,380 14,475 14,280 14,385 14,155 230 20 242
Jul-18 14,560 14,560 14,380 14,455 14,165 290 26 264
Aug-18 14,530 14,600 14,490 14,555 14,235 320 14 88
Sep-18 14,580 14,730 14,480 14,620 14,525 95 30,250 39,016
Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10
Nov-18 14,795 14,855 14,780 14,820 14,725 95 26 86
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 27, 2017 02:32 ET (07:32 GMT)