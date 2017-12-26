Trump Signs Sweeping Tax Overhaul Into Law

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax overhaul bill into law in the Oval Office, as well as a spending bill to keep the government open through mid-January.

Bitcoin Plunges 25% in 24 Hours in a Cryptocurrency Market Rout

The price of bitcoin tumbled sharply, wiping one-fourth of its market value in the past 24 hours alone, as a wave of selling hit the broader cryptocurrency market just before the Christmas holiday weekend.

Why Michael Novogratz Halted His Bitcoin Hedge Fund

Michael Novogratz on Friday said that he was shuttering, for the time being at least, a highly anticipated cryptocurrency hedge fund that he'd planned to start this month.

U.S. Stocks Slip in Quiet Trading

U.S. stocks pulled back slightly in a quiet trading session heading into the holiday weekend.

The Price of Freedom for Saudi Arabia's Richest Man: $6 Billion

Saudi authorities are demanding at least $6 billion from Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal to free him from detention, people familiar with the matter said, potentially putting the global business empire of one of the world's richest men at risk.

Suspect Trading Leads Germany to Change How It Releases Data

Suspicious patterns in the trading of currency futures, discovered in an analysis by The Wall Street Journal, helped prompt Germany's statistics agency to stop sending the sensitive economic data to journalists before the figures are publicly available.

New Homes Sell at Best Pace in More Than a Decade

Purchases of newly built single-family homes rose in November to the highest level in more than a decade.

Americans Shop More, Save Less This Holiday Season

Americans are spending more and saving less this holiday season, driven to consume by low unemployment, robust confidence and buoyant financial markets, with the prospect of tax cuts hitting their paychecks by February potentially adding fuel in the months ahead.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell Again in December

U.S. households became less confident about the economic outlook in December as Congress passed a significant overhaul of the tax code.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rises in November, Savings Rate at 10-Year Low

Americans spent more and saved less in November, a sign that low unemployment, robust consumer confidence, the prospect of tax cuts and buoyant financial markets are underpinning a strong holiday shopping season.

