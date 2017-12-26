Consumer Cos Flat After Strong Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were more or less flat after strong holiday-sales and housing data. Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that U.S. retail sales in the holiday period rose at the most pronounced pace since 2011. Sales, excluding automobiles, rose 4.9% from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve, compared with a 3.7% gain in the same period last year, according to the Mastercard unit. Online sales were the fastest growing category, but stores also saw increased activity. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures prices for typical single-family homes across the country, rose 6.2% in the 12 months ended in October, up slightly from a 6.1% year-over-year increase reported in September.
