USDA U.S. Hogs And Pigs: Verbatim Text For Dec 2017

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- Verbatim Text from USDA U.S.
Continue Reading Below
Hogs and Pigs for period ended December 1, 2017:
United States Hog Inventory Up 2 Percent
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2017 was
73.2 million head. This was up 2 percent from
December 1, 2016, but down slightly from September 1, 2017.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Breeding inventory, at 6.18 million head, was up 1 percent from last year,
and up 1 percent from the previous quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 67.1 million head, was up 2 percent from last year,
but down slightly from last quarter.
The September-November 2017 pig crop, at 33.4 million head, was up 3 percent
from 2016. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.11 million head, up
2 percent from 2016. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 51
percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record
high of 10.74 for the September-November period, compared to 10.63 last year.
Pigs saved per litter by size of operation ranged from 7.90 for operations
with 1-99 hogs and pigs to 10.80 for operations with more than 5,000 hogs and
pigs.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.07 million sows farrow during
the December-February 2018 quarter, up 3 percent from the actual farrowings
during the same period in 2017, and up 5 percent from 2016. Intended
farrowings for March-May 2018, at 3.08 million sows, are up 2 percent from
2017, and up 4 percent from 2016.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000
head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47 percent of the total United
States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.
Revisions
All inventory and pig crop estimates for March 2016 through September 2017
were reviewed using final pig crop, official slaughter, death loss, and
updated import and export data. The net revision made to the December 2016
all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.1 percent. The net revision made to the
March 2017 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.4 percent. The net revision
made to the June 2017 all hogs and pigs inventory was 0.9 percent. A revision
of 1.5 percent was made to the March-May 2017 pig crop. A revision of 0.3
percent was made to the September 2017 all hogs and pigs inventory.
Write to Rodney Christian @csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 22, 2017 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)