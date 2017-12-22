Bank of America to Give Employee Bonuses Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of America is giving some employees $1,000 bonuses tied to the tax-overhaul bill, making it the latest company to announce such a perk since the legislation passed.

CFPB Moves to Revise Rules on Prepaid Cards, Mortgage Data

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it is delaying the rollout of its prepaid-card rule and reconsidering aspects of a 2015 mortgage-data disclosure rule, one of the first formal efforts to undo Obama-era regulations under its new Trump-appointed acting director.

A Visit to the Latest Blockchain Stock: A Long Island Beverage Maker

Long Island Iced Tea, founded in 2011 as a maker of such drinks as peach and lemon iced tea, became a different company, changing its name to Long Blockchain.

Senate Confirms Robert Jackson, Hester Peirce to Join SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission is on its way to a full slate of commissioners for the first time since 2015, after the Senate confirmed Democrat Robert Jackson and Republican Hester Peirce to join the commission.

Watch Out VIX: Nasdaq Amps Up Volatility Game

Nasdaq is working on launching futures and options linked to an index that uses a different way to track volatility in the S&P 500 than the popular VIX, Cboe's so-called fear gauge.

Trump to Nominate Powell as Fed Chief Again After Senate Adjourns Without Vote

Donald Trump plans to nominate Jerome Powell again in the new year to serve as Federal Reserve chairman after the Senate ended its 2017 session this week without voting on the matter, a White House spokeswoman said.

Brexit Bet Casts Dark Cloud Over Light Sky Hedge Fund

A bad bet on Brexit has led to a painful December for one of this year's stand-out hedge-fund launches, the latest reflection of what is turning into another painful year for some of the industry's biggest names.

Bitcoin Plunges 25% in 24 Hours in a Cryptocurrency Market Rout

The price of bitcoin tumbled sharply, wiping one-fourth of its market value in the past 24 hours alone, as a wave of selling hit the broader cryptocurrency market just before the Christmas holiday weekend.

TPG to Pay Nearly $13 Million Over Accelerated Monitoring Fees

The Securities and Exchange Commission and private-equity firm TPG have agreed to a nearly $13 million settlement over TPG's failure to adequately disclose accelerated monitoring fees associated with three of its boom-era funds.

SEC Sues Woodbridge Ex-CEO Shapiro Over Alleged Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Robert Shapiro, accusing the former chief executive of Woodbridge Group of operating a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $1 billion from individual investors for the now-bankrupt real estate operation.

December 22, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)