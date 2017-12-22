On Our Radar

Consumer Confidence Expected to Edge Lower -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case Shiller 20-City Oct N/A +6.2%

HPI (Y/Y)

1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec 24.0 (3) 30

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Dec 21.0 (3) 19.4

Wednesday 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov -0.5% (3) +3.5%

1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 128.5 (10) 129.5

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 23 240K (6) 245K

0945 Chicago PMI Dec 61.0 (4) 63.9

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

