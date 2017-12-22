Canada GDP Stalls in October

Economic output in Canada unexpectedly stalled in October, due to a decline in the energy sector. The result likely curbs any expectation that a rate rise from the Bank of Canada in January is in play.

The level of Canada's gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy -- was unchanged in October from the previous month at 1.75 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.37 trillion) on a seasonally-adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. The result missed market expectations of 0.2% growth, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

December 22, 2017 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)