Tech Down as Valuation Issues Linger -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as concerns about valuations continued to stalk the sector. Shares of tech companies associated with cryptocurrencies, such as Overstock.com, sold off alongside bitcoin and other digital currencies. Swedish music-streaming service Spotify is expected to receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to move forward with a listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, in an unusual method known as a direct listing, which would allow it to avert a traditional investment-banker led initial-public offering.
December 21, 2017 16:38 ET (21:38 GMT)