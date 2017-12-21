House Republicans Aim to Pass Short-Term Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

Top House Republicans moved to pass a stopgap spending bill needed to avoid a government shutdown, after GOP leaders scrapped a partisan proposal prioritizing military funding ahead of the weekend deadline.

U.S. Stocks Higher as Investors Ponder Tax Cut

Moves in global stocks were muted Thursday while bond markets steadied as investors continued to assess the impact of a $1.5 trillion U.S. tax cut.

Fannie, Freddie Modify Repayment Agreements With U.S.

Mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will retain some of their quarterly earnings as part of an agreement between the Trump administration and their regulator to allow them to build a small capital buffer against future operating losses.

U.S. Output Grew 3.2% in Third Quarter

U.S. output grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, the government said Thursday, a touch below a prior estimate but pointing to economic momentum ahead of a major tax cut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remain near historic lows, helping to wrap up a year of historic lows for different U.S. employment measures.

Fed Study Finds Continued Growth in Credit-Card Payments

Americans increasingly relied on credit cards to make payments in 2016, and made more of those payments remotely, according to new data the Federal Reserve.

Cryptocurrency Founder Tries a New Play: Sell It All

The creator of litecoin, one of the major cryptocurrencies that competes with bitcoin, said he sold his stake, a major about-face in a world often characterized by true believers and tech evangelists.

Japan's Central Bank Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda poured cold water on speculation that the central bank is preparing the ground for raising interest rates next year amid a global wave of policy tightening by central banks led by the Federal Reserve.

Oil Prices Edge Up on Bullish Sentiment

Oil prices flipped from losses to gains as investors jumped back into the market, after prices had pushed lower on news that a damaged pipeline could soon come back online.

Canada Inflation Rate Crosses 2% Level in November

Annual inflation in Canada picked up steam in November and crossed the 2% level for only the second time in three years, on the strength of higher prices for gasoline, food and cars.

