U.S. Output Grew 3.2% in Third Quarter

Continue Reading Below

U.S. output grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, the government said Thursday, a touch below a prior estimate but pointing to economic momentum ahead of a major tax cut.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remain near historic lows, helping to wrap up a year of historic lows for different U.S. employment measures.

Stocks Make Little Headway After Tax Bill

Moves in global stocks were muted while bond markets steadied as investors continued to assess the impact of a $1.5 trillion U.S. tax cut.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago Fed Index Fell in November

Economic growth in the U.S. slowed in November, according to a report the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released Thursday.

Japan's Central Bank Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda poured cold water on speculation that the central bank is preparing the ground for raising interest rates next year amid a global wave of policy tightening by central banks led by the Federal Reserve.

Oil Prices Held Back by Progress on Pipeline Repair

Oil prices edged lower on news that a damaged North Sea pipeline could soon come back online.

A Million-Dollar Bet That Bitcoin Will Hit $50,000

An unidentified trader or traders just made a bet that bitcoin will surge above $50,000 next year, about triple its current price.

Brazil Central Bank Expects Slower Inflation, Faster Economic Growth

Brazil's central bank cut its forecasts for inflation for this year and 2018, raised its economic growth projections for the same periods, and indicated it might continue to reduce interest rates.

Swiss National Bank Buys Supplier of Its Bank Notes

The Swiss National Bank said it has acquired a majority stake in a key supplier for its bank notes, a step the central bank said was needed to ensure that production of Swiss francs could proceed without any hiccups.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)