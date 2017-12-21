Bank of Japan Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Japan's central bank sticks to its aggressive monetary easing, offering no indication it is considering policy changes despite recent speculation that it may be preparing the ground for rate increases.

Stocks Make Little Headway After Tax Bill

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly followed Wall Street lower Thursday after Congress gave final approval to a $1.5 trillion tax cut.

A Million-Dollar Bet That Bitcoin Will Hit $50,000

An unidentified trader or traders just made a bet that bitcoin will surge above $50,000 next year, about triple its current price.

Swiss National Bank Buys Supplier of Its Bank Notes

The Swiss National Bank said it has acquired a majority stake in a key supplier for its bank notes, a step the central bank said was needed to ensure that production of Swiss francs could proceed without any hiccups.

Sweeping Tax Bill Heads to Trump for Signature

The most sweeping changes to the tax code in more than 30 years are on the way to President Donald Trump after the House passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for a second time. But it was uncertain when the president would sign the bill into law.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive day after Congress passed the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Bitcoin Price Plunges, Recovers as Bitcoin Offshoot Blasts Off

The launch of Bitcoin Cash sparked cries of insider trading and contributed to the price on the original bitcoin falling about $2,000 in less than an hour before recovering.

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments.

North Korea Is Suspected in Bitcoin Theft

Investigators in South Korea are looking into North Korea's possible involvement in a heist from a bitcoin exchange that collapsed here on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the situation, as the sanctions-choked regime develops new ways to raise money.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Jumped in November

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in November to the strongest pace in more than a decade, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

