Tax Bill Makes 2018 the Year of the Deal

With tax uncertainty in the rear-view mirror, pressure on companies to combine will keep growing.

Downside of Tax Bill Hits Dell, Other Heavily Indebted Firms

The tax overhaul will limit the deduction companies take on interest paid on debt, a move that will in particular affect companies that amassed hefty debts because of past deals or relied on debt financing instead of equity.

Tech Titans Wage War in China's Next Internet Revolution

Alibaba and Tencent have competed across a range of mobile internet businesses. Now the duopoly that has defined China's internet is going to war.

Tanker Owner Euronav Nears Deal to Merge With Rival Gener8

Tanker operator Euronav is near a deal to merge with rival Gener8 Maritime, a person familiar with the matter said, a union that would create one of the world's biggest oil tanker operators.

HNA Deal Blocked as Unit's Ownership Stumps Regulator

A New Zealand regulator blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA's planned acquisition of a finance company, becoming the latest foreign government authority to flag concerns about its murky ownership structure.

China's Didi Chuxing Raises $4 Billion in New Funding

The ride-sharing platform has a valuation of more than $50 billion, making it one of Asia's largest startups, and now has $12 billion in cash reserves.

Rolling Stone's Owner Sells Controlling Stake to Penske Media

Penske, which owns the trade publications Variety, Deadline and Women's Wear Daily, has acquired a controlling stake in Wenner Media, whose prime asset is Rolling Stone magazine.

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments.

General Mills Gets Boost From Cereal, Snacks

General Mills said its snack and cereal sales are improving in the U.S. as more people nibble throughout the day in place of larger meals.

Uber Dealt Blow as EU's Top Court Rules It Is a Transport Company

Uber suffered a major defeat in its effort to overturn strict rules and licensing requirements in Europe, after the bloc's highest court ruled the ride-hailing company should be regulated as a transportation service, rather than a digital service.

December 21, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)