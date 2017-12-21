Tanker Owner Euronav Nears Deal to Merge With Rival Gener8

Continue Reading Below

Tanker operator Euronav is near a deal to merge with rival Gener8 Maritime, a person familiar with the matter said, a union that would create one of the world's biggest oil tanker operators.

HNA Deal Blocked as Unit's Ownership Stumps Regulator

A New Zealand regulator blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA's planned acquisition of a finance company, becoming the latest foreign government authority to flag concerns about its murky ownership structure.

China's Didi Chuxing Raises $4 Billion in New Funding

The ride-sharing platform has a valuation of more than $50 billion, making it one of Asia's largest startups, and now has $12 billion in cash reserves.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rolling Stone's Owner Sells Controlling Stake to Penske Media

Penske, which owns the trade publications Variety, Deadline and Women's Wear Daily, has acquired a controlling stake in Wenner Media, whose prime asset is Rolling Stone magazine.

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments.

General Mills Gets Boost From Cereal, Snacks

General Mills said its snack and cereal sales are improving in the U.S. as more people nibble throughout the day in place of larger meals.

Uber Dealt Blow as EU's Top Court Rules It Is a Transport Company

Uber suffered a major defeat in its effort to overturn strict rules and licensing requirements in Europe, after the bloc's highest court ruled the ride-hailing company should be regulated as a transportation service, rather than a digital service.

Kuwait Is Investigating Military Helicopter Deal With Airbus

Kuwait is investigating a military helicopter deal with Airbus SE, adding to the pressure on the European aerospace giant that is facing management turnover and multiple fraud investigations.

Apple Limits Performance in Old iPhones to Prevent Shutdowns

Apple Inc., facing questions from users and tech analysts about reduced performance in older iPhones, acknowledged that its latest software curtails the computing power of some models to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

AT&T Plans $1,000 Bonus to Workers if Trump Signs Tax Bill

AT&T Inc. said it would make a one-time $1,000 payment to more than 200,000 workers if President Donald Trump signs the tax-code overhaul bill that Congress has approved.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)