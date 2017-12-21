Materials Up on Optimism About U.S. Government Funding -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers ticked up amid hopes the U.S. would avert a government shutdown. The House Republicans leadership expressed optimism that the party had enough votes to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the government funded through Jan. 19, putting off contentious funding fights. Current government funding expires at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Copper futures declined after trading at a four-and-a-half-year high earlier this week. Prices of the economically sensitive metal rose on the prospects of accelerated economic growth in the U.S., where tax cuts are likely to spur activity, and in China. "We're seeing a bit of profit-taking after a blistering rally in the last couple of days," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale, as reported earlier.
