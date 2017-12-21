Health Care Down on Tax Implications -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as traders braced for the impact of tax legislation. Analysts say the price of insurance premiums is likely to rise sharply on exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act when the penalty for not purchasing insurance is revoked under the new tax legislation. Biogen shares fell after a monitoring committee for a mid-stage trial of an Alzheimer's disease drug said the product failed to meet targets.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 21, 2017 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)