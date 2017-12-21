Daimler Mobility Services Acquires a Majority Stake in Chauffeur Prive

Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Thursday that Daimler Mobility Services has acquired a majority stake in France's Chauffeur Prive.

Continue Reading Below

The German car maker said Daimler Mobility Services now controls more than 50 percent of Chauffeur Prive, with the intention to fully acquire the company by 2019. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details surrounding the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval.

Chauffeur Prive is a leading provider of private-hire vehicles in France and was founded in 2011.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2017 07:37 ET (12:37 GMT)