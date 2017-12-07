What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 7, 2017).

Trump granted U.S. recognition to Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordered the U.S. Embassy moved there from Tel Aviv, veering from decades of U.S. policy.

Franken was urged to resign by over 30 Democratic colleagues after new allegations of sexual misconduct against the senator.

Flynn told an ex-colleague U.S. sanctions on Russia would be "ripped up" under the Trump administration, a whistleblower told a lawmaker.

Trump's eldest son declined to discuss with congressional investigators a conversation he had with his father earlier this year.

The House passed a bill to allow gun owners who legally carry concealed firearms in one state to carry them in the other 49.

Putin announced that he will seek another term as Russia's president in 2018.

The IOC's decision to ban Russia from the Winter Olympics was blasted by Putin.

Fires continued to grow in Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Chinese banks may have insufficient capital to weather potential losses from the nation's mounting credit risks, the IMF said.

U.S. officials are trying to seize antiquities allegedly looted by Islamic State.

NFL owners extended Commissioner Goodell's contract, resolving a weeks-long controversy.

