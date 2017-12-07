Singapore Foreign-Exchange Reserves Rise in November

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves rose to US$279.59 billion in November from US$276.01 billion in October, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Thursday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the November forex reserves were roughly flat at S$376.6 billion, compared with S$376.07 billion in October, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for changes to its reserves.

