Roche Posts Positive Phase 3 Interim Results in Hemophilia Study

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) on Thursday said that its phase 3 study of hemophilia A treatment Hemlibra has yielded positive interim results, which may ultimately give patients greater freedom when choosing treatment options.

Continue Reading Below

As part of the Haven 4 study, adults and adolescents aged 12 or older who suffer from the blood disease received a dose of the prophylaxis once every four weeks. Its findings show "clinically meaningful" control of bleeding after a median of 17 weeks of treatment, Roche said.

The company said that the results are consistent with previous studies of Hemlibra that set the dosage at once a week or once every fortnight. Some treatments for hemophilia A require sufferers to undergo frequent intravenous infusions.

"Together with the findings from other phase 3 studies, these interim results support the potential for Hemlibra to be dosed at different schedules, allowing patients to choose the option that's right for them," said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product development.

Write to Euan Conley at euan.conley@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 07, 2017 02:18 ET (07:18 GMT)