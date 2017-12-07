Bitcoin Tops $15,000 for the First Time

The price of bitcoin topped $15,000 for the first time on Thursday, in a fresh rally that is hitting new highs every day.

Global Stocks Edge Up After Selloff

Global stock markets regained some ground after a broad selloff this week as investors continued to track political developments.

Oil Edges Up After Stocks-Driven Fall

Oil prices ticked up slightly after closing at a three-week low Wednesday.

Public Holidays Knock German Industrial Output

Germans spent more time at the pool and less time with their tools in October, data from the country's Economics Ministry suggested, with industrial output declining by 1.4% on the month in adjusted terms.

What's the New Reason to Buy Stocks?

Why buy stocks now? If the market is to keep on rising, there will need to be new answers, and the tax cut isn't one of them.

Hackers Steal $70 Million in Bitcoin

Nearly $70 million worth of bitcoin was stolen from a cryptocurrency-mining service called NiceHash following a security breach, causing the company to halt operations for at least 24 hours.

Chinese Banks Face Potential Capital Shortfall, IMF Says

Chinese banks may have insufficient capital to weather potential losses from the nation's rapidly mounting credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said, in a broad review of China's financial system.

BOJ's Kuroda Flags Factors Underlying Appropriate Pattern of Interest Rates

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday that the current pattern of interest rates and yields was appropriate, in the latest attempt by the central bank to tamp down speculation it has become concerned that ultralow interest rates may be causing damage to the banking system.

Australian Trade Surplus Narrows Sharply in October

Australia's monthly trade surplus narrowed sharply to 105 million Australian dollars (US$79.4 million) in October, as iron ore and coal exports weakened, while imports from China climbed.

Australia Banks on Bitcoin Tech to Keep Tabs on Stocks

Australia's main securities exchange is betting on the record-keeping technology that underpins bitcoin to process stock trading in the country.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)