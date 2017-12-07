General Electric's Power Division to Cut 12,000 Jobs

GE said it was cutting 12,000 jobs in its power business, or nearly 20% of the unit's workforce, as the conglomerate slashes costs and battles overcapacity in its core business.

AT&T, Time Warner Spar With Government Over Trial Start Date

The Justice Department, AT&T and Time Warner will make their first court appearance Thursday to address a potentially important factor in the government's antitrust case challenging the combination of the two companies-the trial schedule.

HSBC's Second-Largest Shareholder Is Now From China

One of China's biggest insurers has become the second-largest shareholder of HSBC Holdings, but it won't influence how the U.K.-based bank is run, HSBC's departing Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said.

Making Credit Suisse Swiss Again Drives Its Turnaround

Two years into its overhaul, Credit Suisse has returned to its Alpine roots by building up its Swiss unit and, more important, expanding the management of wealthy clients' money, long a staple of Swiss banks.

Anheuser-Busch Orders 40 Tesla Semi Trucks

Anheuser-Busch has reserved 40 of Tesla's all-electric Semi trucks, as the maker of Budweiser seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions.

Visa Spent a Year Developing a 'Signature Sound'

Visa is launching a signature sound people will hear when they make a payment through a mobile device or at a cash register. Some options were eliminated for sounding 'angry' or eliciting 'visceral reactions.'

Samsung's Rally Can't Keep Living on Memories

The Korean tech giant's stock price and profits have doubled in the past two years. Industry fundamentals suggest it will struggle to maintain that pace.

Roche's Immunotherapy Drug Extended Patients' Lives

Roche Holding said its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq slowed the progression of lung cancer and helped patients live longer in a late-stage study, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's defense against a wave of cut-price competition to its top-selling medicines.

Who's Making Sam's Club a Hit in China? Picky Mothers

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s Sam's Club warehouse stores are a hit with mothers in China seeking high-quality imported products-even as the chain has struggled in the U.S. to shed a budget-minded image.

Engine Trouble Grounds Some Air New Zealand Flights

Air New Zealand experienced two separate issues with engines on Boeing 787-9 aircraft this week that forced the planes to turn back to Auckland.

December 07, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)