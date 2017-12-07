Lukoil Begins Phase 2 Drilling at Filanovksy Field in Caspian Sea

Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) said Thursday that it has started drilling the first production well at phase 2 of its Vladimir Filanovsky offshore oil field in the Caspian Sea.

The Russian oil company said drilling is expected to be completed in early 2018, and that the phase 2 facilities will allow it to reach stable production of 6 million tons of oil a year.

Lukoil said that currently there are six production and two injection wells operating at the phase 1 facilities, and cumulative production has surpassed 5 million tons of oil.

