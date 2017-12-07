PARIS – France's trade deficit widened in October as imports rose more sharply than exports, statistics showed Thursday.
The eurozone's second-largest economy recorded a 4.96 billion euros ($5.86 billion) trade deficit in October after a EUR4.64 billion deficit in September, France's customs office said.
France's current account deficit--which includes flows in services and incomes as well as goods--declined to EUR2.2 billion in October from EUR3.3 billion in September, the Bank of France said separately. Over the period, the goods deficit fell to EUR3.3 billion from EUR4.2 billion and the services surplus rose to EUR0.3 billion from EUR0.1 billion, the central bank said.
December 07, 2017 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)