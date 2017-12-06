Wheat Futures Fall on Large Canada Crop

Grain and soybean futures turned lower Wednesday, with wheat prices leading losses on larger-than-expected Canadian harvest estimates.

Continue Reading Below

Canada's statistics agency said wheat farmers produced 30 million metric tons in 2017, above pre-report estimates and the agency's previous figure. That was down 5.5% from last year, however.

Analysts said the extra Canadian wheat would likely add to exports, exacerbating oversupply in a global market burdened by an excess of grain. U.S. wheat farmers are struggling to compete with increasing production in Russia, the European Union and elsewhere.

Soft-red winter wheat futures for December fell 1.9% to $3.98 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Contracts for Minneapolis spring wheat and Kansas City hard-red winter wheat were also lower.

Outside markets added to the selling pressure on Wednesday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of other currencies, rose 0.2% to 86.94. That made agricultural exports, particularly wheat, less attractive to foreign buyers. Crude-oil prices fell, pressuring the broader commodity sector.

Soybean and corn futures followed wheat lower despite ongoing concerns about crop conditions in Argentina.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

An increasing number of meteorologists say a La Nina weather pattern has formed, according to brokerage Allendale Inc., which could result in lower South American production.

There is a chance of rain in Argentina in 11 to 15 days, the Commodity Weather Group said, but otherwise around 40% of the corn and soybean crop will be dry through the middle of December.

CBOT January oilseed contracts slid 0.6% to $10.02 3/4 a bushel while December corn dropped 0.2% to $3.39 1/4 a bushel.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at benjamin.parkin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 16:17 ET (21:17 GMT)