Tech Up As Tax Fears Subside - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as fears about the implications of changes to tax law continued to subside. Among the technologies set to emerge as major powers in the coming years are facial-recognition technology and the ethereum crypto-currency protocol, according to strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs. Bitcoin, currently the largest crypto-currency, surged past $12,000 to $13,000 on Wednesday.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 06, 2017 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)