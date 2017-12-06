On Our Radar

SBM Offshore Wins Contract From Statoil For Johan Castberg Project in Norway

By Maryam Cockar Features Dow Jones Newswires

SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AE) said Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract from Statoil ASA (STL.OS) to proceed with engineering and construction work for a large-scale turret mooring system for its Johan Castberg development off the north coast of Norway.

A turret mooring system allows a vessel to rotate around the fixed part of a seabed.

Dutch oil-and-gas services company SBM said the contract award follows its previous contract to deliver front-end engineering and design work for the mooring system for Statoil.

SBM said the turret is expected to be delivered in modules in early 2020, will be moored to a water depth of about 370 meters and will have a capacity to accommodate 21 risers--a pipe that connects an offshore rig to a sub-sea system.

December 06, 2017 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)