Asia Stocks Stabilize; Tech Shares Lift Nikkei

Continue Reading Below

Asia stocks steadied after European and U.S. equities overnight showed scant reaction to big stock declines a day earlier in the region.

Chinese Banks Face Potential Capital Shortfall, IMF Says

Chinese banks may have insufficient capital to weather potential losses from the nation's rapidly mounting credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said, in a broad review of China's financial system.

Whistleblower: Flynn Said Russia Sanctions Would Be 'Ripped Up'

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty last week to lying to the FBI about his conversation with a Russian diplomat, told an American businessman that U.S. sanctions on Russia would be "ripped up" under the Trump administration, a whistleblower told a congressman.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

House Republicans Weigh Linking Debt Ceiling Increase to Spending Bill

A group of House Republicans is considering pushing to raise the government's borrowing limit as part of the next long-term spending bill, a move that could help dispatch one of the thorniest issues for GOP lawmakers before next year's primary elections intensify.

Traders Want to Know What Exchanges Earn From Market Data

Some of Wall Street's biggest banks, asset managers and high-speed trading firms have united in a battle over a shared adversary: stock exchanges and the profit they earn from selling market data.

Trump Says U.S. Recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on behalf of the U.S. on Wednesday and directed the State Department to begin moving the American Embassy to the holy city, in a White House speech that threatened to spark protest across the Middle East.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low 7%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low as subdued inflation allowed policy makers to focus on shoring up the economy after an unexpected slowdown in the third quarter.

U.S. Health Spending Rose at a Slower Pace in 2016

The pace of U.S. health-care spending grew in 2016 at a slower tempo than in previous years, in part because coverage gains under the Affordable Care Act that had propelled the faster rate leveled off.

Mexico's Auto Production and Exports Having a Record Year

Mexico's production and exports of light vehicles this year through November have already surpassed the record levels set in 2016 as demand increases from the U.S. and Canada, auto industry officials said Wednesday.

Bitcoin Tops $13,000 Hours After Passing $12,000

The price of bitcoin crossed $13,000 on Wednesday afternoon, the latest milestone in the cryptocurrency's massive rise.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)