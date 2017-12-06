UnitedHealth to Buy Large Doctor Group for $4.9 Billion

As CVS Health and Aetna seek to build an integrated health care company without doctors, rival UnitedHealth Group makes $4.9 billion deal to add more providers.

Wal-Mart's New Name: It's Not Just a Store Anymore

Wal-Mart Stores will shorten its legal name to Walmart Inc., highlighting the company's shift from traditional stores toward competing online with Amazon.

Citi Hires Investment Banking Head for Saudi Arabia

Citigroup has hired a new head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia as the U.S. bank prepares to launch operations in the kingdom next year.

Home Depot to Launch $15 Billion Share Buyback

Ahead of an analyst meeting Wednesday, Home Depot said it would launch a $15 billion share buyback program and pledged to accelerate investments in its business as the retail landscape continues to change.

Shares in Sleepy's Owner Steinhoff Plunge on Accounting Probe

Retail giant Steinhoff International, which owns American mattress brand Sleepy's and a string of chains across Europe, said its chief executive has resigned amid an investigation into accounting irregularities.

Women Jointly Sue Weinstein Over Alleged Assaults

Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, claiming the movie producer's actions to cover up sexual assaults amounted to civil racketeering.

Walgreens Takes Stake in Chinese Pharmacy Chain

Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to take a 40% stake in Chinese retail-pharmacy company Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores for about $418 million.

GM's Latest Weapon in Pickup Truck Wars: Carbon Fiber

General Motors plans to use costly but lightweight carbon fiber to make the beds on premium versions of large pickup trucks as the auto maker aims to stay competitive in the crucial category while also satisfying tightening fuel-economy standards.

Shari Redstone Emails Illuminate Family Tensions, War for Viacom

Emails cited in a California court case shed new light on Shari Redstone's battle with top Viacom Inc. executives and tensions with her father, media mogul Sumner Redstone.

Google and Amazon Bicker: Roku May Win

Competing with the world's most well capitalized companies, Roku surely appreciates all the help it can get.

December 06, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)