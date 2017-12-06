Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

TIDMCOD

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

PRESS RELEASE

December 6, 2017

Saint-Gobain REINFORCES its PRESENCE

in THE WaterProofing market

Saint-Gobain has acquired Maris Polymers S.A., a Greek specialist in waterproofing solutions.

Maris Polymers S.A., recognized for its technical expertise and its capacity to innovate, has developed a strong presence in polyurethane coatings for floors and waterproofing for the building industry. Based in Greece, Maris Polymers S.A. operates mainly in the export market to 70 countries across all continents.

This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of developing technological niches and complements the Mortars business portfolio in the waterproofing market.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain

