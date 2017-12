Airbus Delivers 74 Aircraft in November; Over 100 More Needed to Hit 2017 Targets

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Wednesday that it delivered 74 aircraft in November, bringing total year-to-date deliveries to 591.

It means the France-based plane maker needs to deliver more than 100 planes in December to meet its 2017 target of over 700, a figure reaffirmed by Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier earlier this week.

The company also said that it booked orders for 45 aircraft in November.

December 06, 2017 12:47 ET (17:47 GMT)