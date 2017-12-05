What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 5, 2017).

The Supreme Court said the Trump administration for now can implement all parts of its latest ban on travelers from certain countries.

Yemen's ex-president was killed after he renounced his alliance with Houthi rebels, opening an uncertain chapter in the nation's conflict.

Arab leaders appealed to the U.S. not to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital, saying the move would undermine efforts at peace talks.

Israel recently warned Syria of a possible strike if Iran is allowed to set up military bases there.

Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet to Alabama Republican Senate candidate Moore.

The president signed orders to slash the size of two monuments in Utah, the largest-ever withdrawal of federally protected lands.

Supreme Court justices voiced skepticism over a federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

Mueller's office withdrew its support for a less-restrictive confinement of Manafort pending his trial.

Britain and the EU failed to reach a deal to advance talks on the U.K.'s exit.

The U.S. and South Korea began five days of war exercises on the peninsula.

A Spanish judge ordered the release of six ex-Catalan government officials.

Died: John Anderson, 95, congressman who ran as independent for president.

