On Our Radar

U.S. FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's Diabetes Treatment

By Maryam Cockar Features Dow Jones Newswires

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Administration has approved its Ozempic semaglutide injection which helps treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Continue Reading Below

The Danish pharmaceutical said the approval for Ozempic was based on results from a clinical trial program and follows a positive recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee in October.

Ozempic was approved for use in two dosages of 0.5 milligrams and 1 milligram and will be launched as a pre-filled pen device, the company said.

Novo Nordisk added that it will use part of the approved requirements for the drug to conduct a trial on adolescents under 18 years old.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

December 05, 2017 13:44 ET (18:44 GMT)