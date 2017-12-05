U.S. FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's Diabetes Treatment

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Administration has approved its Ozempic semaglutide injection which helps treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

The Danish pharmaceutical said the approval for Ozempic was based on results from a clinical trial program and follows a positive recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee in October.

Ozempic was approved for use in two dosages of 0.5 milligrams and 1 milligram and will be launched as a pre-filled pen device, the company said.

Novo Nordisk added that it will use part of the approved requirements for the drug to conduct a trial on adolescents under 18 years old.

