Senate Panel Advances Bipartisan Plan for Eased Bank Oversight

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a plan to ease the rulebook for regional banks, advancing the most significant bipartisan rollback of financial regulations since postcrisis rules were put in place.

Stocks Drop Despite Bounce in Tech Shares

U.S. stocks pulled back Tuesday, even as shares of technology companies rose following losses in recent sessions.

House GOP Postpones Short-Term Spending Bill Vote

A dispute among House Republicans over their year-end strategy forced GOP leaders to delay a vote on a stopgap spending bill, with just a handful of days before a partial government shutdown.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

U.S. and EU Ink Deal on Derivatives Trading

European Union banks and other firms that trade derivatives can continue to use U.S. trading platforms once new EU rules come into effect next month, the European Commission said.

Investors Score Big on Trump-Related Trade in South Korea

Investors are piling into South Korea's won, confident that the country won't weaken its surging currency because it fears being labeled a foreign exchange manipulator by the U.S.

EU Puts 17 Countries on Tax Haven 'Black List'

The European Union on Tuesday upped the global stakes in fighting international tax avoidance, saying that 17 countries aren't sufficiently cooperating on taxation issues.

U.S. Service Sector Remains Strong

U.S. service industries continued to post strong sales in November, the latest evidence the economy is experiencing another quarter of solid growth.

Export Growth Stalled in October, Potentially Dragging Down GDP

The U.S. trade deficit widened in October, reflecting a slowdown in exports and an increase in imports of oil and other foreign goods.

SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The SEC is preparing to overhaul the board of the country's premier audit watchdog, including replacing its chairman with a longtime Republican aide on Capitol Hill

