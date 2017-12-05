U.S. Stocks Higher

Shares of technology companies rebounded Tuesday, pulling major U.S. indexes higher.

House GOP May Postpone Short-Term Spending Bill Vote

House Republican leaders are expected to delay by one day a vote on a short-term spending bill to try to resolve a dispute among House Republicans over the bill's length.

U.S. and EU Ink Deal on Derivatives Trading

European Union banks and other firms that trade derivatives can continue to use U.S. trading platforms once new EU rules come into effect next month, the European Commission said.

EU Puts 17 Countries on Tax Haven 'Black List'

The European Union on Tuesday upped the global stakes in fighting international tax avoidance, saying that 17 countries aren't sufficiently cooperating on taxation issues.

U.S. Service Sector Remains Strong

U.S. service industries continued to post strong sales in November, the latest evidence the economy is experiencing another quarter of solid growth.

Export Growth Stalled in October, Potentially Dragging Down GDP

The U.S. trade deficit widened in October, reflecting a slowdown in exports and an increase in imports of oil and other foreign goods.

SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to advance a slate of nominees to join the country's premier audit watchdog, including a GOP Senate staff member who is the favored choice to lead the regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of Canada Set to Hold Steady Again on Rates

Bank of Canada watchers expect the central bank to hit the pause button again on Wednesday when it issues its latest rate-policy decision, although some analysts say stellar employment data might prompt the central bank to revisit whether its preference for caution remains appropriate.

Canada Exports Rebounded in October

Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank significantly in October, as exports rebounded after four straight months of declines. Meanwhile, imports fell to their lowest level in nearly a year.

Oil Ticks Higher on U.S. Output Concerns

Oil prices shifted from losses to slight gains as traders and investors took a break from selling and turned their focus from OPEC's outlook deal to supply and demand.

