EU Puts 17 Countries on Tax Haven 'Black List'

The European Union on Tuesday upped the global stakes in fighting international tax avoidance, saying that 17 countries aren't sufficiently cooperating on taxation issues.

U.S. Stocks Mixed

U.S. stocks wobbled at the open, even as tech shares rebounded. The Nasdaq Composite rose, while the Dow industrials and S&P 500 were under more pressure.

U.S. Service Sector Remains Strong After Slower Expansion in November

The U.S. service sector lost a bit of momentum in November but continued to expand healthily.

Export Growth Stalled in October, Potentially Dragging Down GDP

The U.S. trade deficit widened in October, reflecting a slowdown in exports and an increase in imports of oil and other foreign goods.

SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to advance a slate of nominees to join the country's premier audit watchdog, including a GOP Senate staff member who is the favored choice to lead the regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of Canada Set to Hold Steady Again on Rates

Bank of Canada watchers expect the central bank to hit the pause button again on Wednesday when it issues its latest rate-policy decision, although some analysts say stellar employment data might prompt the central bank to revisit whether its preference for caution remains appropriate.

Canada Exports Rebounded in October

Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world shrank significantly in October, as exports rebounded after four straight months of declines. Meanwhile, imports fell to their lowest level in nearly a year.

Oil Ticks Lower on U.S. Output Concerns

Oil prices edged down as traders shifted their focus from OPEC's output deal back to the weekly U.S. production data from the Energy Information Administration, due on Wednesday.

Global Earnings Hit a Record High, Giving Market Rally Momentum

Listed companies are at their most profitable after a bumper year of earnings, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump, according to a person briefed on the matter.

December 05, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)