U.S. Trade Gap Widened in October as Export Growth Stalled

The U.S. trade deficit widened in October, reflecting a slowdown in exports and an increase in imports of oil and other foreign goods.

U.S. Stocks Set for Positive Open

U.S. stocks were on course to buck negative trading in Europe and Asia Tuesday, after tech stocks dragged global equities markets lower.

Oil Ticks Lower on U.S. Output Concerns

Oil prices edged down as traders shifted their focus from OPEC's output deal back to the weekly U.S. production data from the Energy Information Administration, due on Wednesday.

Global Earnings Hit a Record High, Giving Market Rally Momentum

Listed companies are at their most profitable after a bumper year of earnings, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Businesses Push to Repeal Corporate AMT

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate.

Australia's RBA Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of Australia has ended 2017 without a change in interest rates, with next year promising to deliver more of the same.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in November, a private gauge showed Tuesday, the latest indication of strength in the sector following official data released last week.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Weak Yen Has Both a Positive and Negative Impact

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said a weak yen could have both a positive and negative impact, avoiding directly addressing an opposition lawmaker's question if the BOJ is willing to adopt monetary policy to weaken the yen.

New CFPB Chief Curbs Data Collection, Citing Cybersecurity Worries

The Trump administration's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he has frozen the agency's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns, a step in changing policies criticized by the financial industry.

December 05, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)