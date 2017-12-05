Global Markets: Japanese Stocks Fall Slightly

A global decline in technology stocks continued in Asia, weighing on indexes in Japan and Taiwan.

Australia's RBA Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of Australia has ended 2017 without a change in interest rates, with next year promising to deliver more of the same.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in November, a private gauge showed Tuesday, the latest indication of strength in the sector following official data released last week.

BOJ's Kuroda Says No Discussion on Tenure in Talks With PM Abe

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he didn't discuss the possibility of his staying at the head of the central bank with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting held Tuesday.

New CFPB Chief Curbs Data Collection, Citing Cybersecurity Worries

The Trump administration's interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said he has frozen the agency's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns, a step in changing policies criticized by the financial industry.

Canada's Trudeau Says China Trade Talks to Proceed at 'Proper Pace'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was ready to forge ahead with formal talks toward a free-trade deal with China, but at "a proper pace" and with assurances any pact addresses the environment, labor standards and gender rights.

Portugal's Mário Centeno Chosen to Lead Eurozone Finance Ministers

European finance officials on Monday chose Portugal's Finance Minister Mário Centeno to lead the group of finance ministers that steers policy in the eurozone.

U.K.-EU Brexit Negotiations Stall Over Irish Border Issue

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker failed to reach a deal to advance Brexit negotiations after hours of talks Monday afternoon, while expressing confidence that they would conclude one this month.

Australia Current Account Deficit Narrows

Australia's current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted A$9.13 billion in the third quarter, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

GOP's Late Changes to Tax Bill Buoy Key Industries

Republican senators inserted last-minute changes into their tax overhaul bill early Saturday morning, including ones aimed at helping oil and gas companies, cruise-ship operators, auto dealers, universities and mortgage bankers.

December 05, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)