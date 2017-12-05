JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

SEC Aims to Advance Nominees for Audit Regulator

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to advance a slate of nominees to join the country's premier audit watchdog, including a GOP Senate staff member who is the favored choice to lead the regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

UBS Loses $228 Million Broker Team to Independent Ranks

A team of brokers has left UBS for the independent ranks, just ahead of the firm's exit from a pact that will make it more onerous for defections.

AmEx, J.P. Morgan Will Keep Sharing Marriott's Credit Card

J.P. Morgan Chase and American Express will remain credit-card issuers for the Marriott International rewards program.

Mastercard Unveils New $4 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Mastercard's board approved a new $4 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Records Subpoenaed by Mueller

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office related to the lender's business with President Donald Trump.

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

Former CFPB Chief Cordray Is Running for Ohio Governor

Richard Cordray, former chief of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said he is running for Ohio governor, ending months of speculation over his return to state politics following a six-year tenure at the agency.

Student Loan Debt: the Bubble Goldman Thinks You Should Buy

Goldman Sachs says the $1.3 trillion in outstanding student loan debt is a bubble--one investors should consider investing in.

Aetna's CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)