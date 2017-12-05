Oil Prices Wane After OPEC's Output Cap Extension

Oil prices fell as the market appeared to look past OPEC's agreement to extend its crude production cuts through the end of 2018.

EnCap Amasses New $7 Billion Fund to Invest in the Oil Patch

Houston private-equity firm has finished raising one of the largest energy-focused funds of the year

Rio Tinto's New Chairman Needs Tech Savvy and Iron Discipline

Rio's choice as chairman-boardroom veteran Simon Thompson-will placate investors worried about a return to risky deal making. Driving growth, however, will be trickier.

Shell Strikes Deal to Develop Vast Australian Coal-Seam Gas Fields

Royal Dutch Shell has moved to unleash a massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that will see fuel flow to its majority owned liquefied natural gas venture on the country's tropical coast.

Maersk Oil Gets Green Light For $3.2 Billion Tyra Field Redevelopment

Maersk Oil has been given the go-ahead to fully redevelop the Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea.

Mississippi Power Signs Deal on Customers' Share of Troubled Plant

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is agreeing to lower the price tag on its Kemper County power plant by $85 million, its second round of concessions in the last two weeks, after shareholders earlier absorbed $6 billion in losses.

OPEC Agrees to Limit Oil Output Through 2018

OPEC and a Russia-led group of big-oil producers agreed to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018, as they seek to provide assurance for an oil industry still working through a fragile recovery.

Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Power Shift: How Natural Gas and Renewables Dethroned King Coal

For decades, burning coal was mainly how power companies generated the electricity to cool homes, run factories, and brighten streets. But coal has faded, and natural gas last year passed it as the leading source of electricity in the U.S.

Top Oil Officials Are Detained in Venezuela for Alleged Corruption

Intelligence officers detained two former top ministers for alleged corruption in Venezuela, as President Nicolas Maduro consolidates power ahead of a reelection campaign.

December 05, 2017 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)