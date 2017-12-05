JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

Mueller Subpoenas Deutsche Bank Records Related to Trump

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with President Donald Trump.

Google Pulls YouTube From Amazon Devices in Latest Spat

Google said it is pulling YouTube from some Amazon.com Inc. devices in retaliation for Amazon refusing to sell many Google products, escalating a battle between two tech titans as their businesses increasingly overlap.

Nestlé to Buy Atrium Innovations for $2.3 Billion

Nestlé said it agreed to buy Atrium Innovations, a Canadian vitamin maker, for $2.3 billion from a consortium of investors led by private-equity firm Permira.

Aetna's CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

Charlie Ergen Steps Down as Dish CEO to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network Corp. said Charlie Ergen has stepped down from his role as chief executive to focus on the company's fledgling wireless business.

UPS, Overwhelmed by Online Orders, Warns of Delivery Delays

United Parcel Service Inc. is struggling to handle the surge in shipments from online shoppers, resulting in delivery delays early in the critical holiday season and prompting the carrier to a push drivers to work extra hours.

Duke Energy Says Some Customers May Be Affected by Data Breach

Duke Energy Corp. said Tuesday some of its customers may have been affected by a data breach revealed by PayPal Holdings Inc. last week.

Cineworld to Buy Regal in $3.6 Billion Movie Theater Deal

British movie theater operator Cineworld has agreed to buy American counterpart Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's second-largest cinema operator.

Takata Gets Court OK on Bankruptcy Support Pact

Auto-parts maker Takata Corp. moved a step closer Tuesday to a $1.58 billion sale to Key Safety Systems, a deal it needs to complete to make good on a Justice Department settlement over its defective air bags.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)