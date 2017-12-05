Aetna's Outgoing CEO Set to Reap About $500 Million if CVS Deal Closes

Continue Reading Below

Aetna Chief Executive Mark T. Bertolini is set to pocket roughly half a billion dollars when he leaves his company if it successfully merges with CVS Health.

CVS Chief's Path: From Corner Pharmacy to Health-Care Giant

The architect of the year's biggest and arguably most surprising health-care deal is a former pharmacist from rural Pennsylvania who won over Wall Street with a reboot of CVS Health Corp.

Alibaba's Jack Ma Tells U.S. Companies to Stop Whining About China

Amid rumblings of a U.S.-China trade conflict, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma defended China against complaints that it creates barriers against outside competitors.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Zions Accidentally Releases Unverified Company Data

Zions Bancorp said it accidentally sent an email Monday with financial data that hasn't been audited or verified.

Wyndham's European Vacation Rental Sale Could Get Bids of Over $1 Billion

U.S. hospitality group Wyndham Worldwide may receive bids of more than $1 billion from buyout firms for its European vacation rentals business, people familiar with the situation said.

Facebook Reports Outage on Messenger Platform For Some Users

Facebook Inc.'s Messenger chat platform wasn't working for some users Tuesday morning, a technical hiccup as the company ramps up its focus on person-to-person communication.

Spotify, Like Google, Wants to Reinvent the Tech IPO

Spotify is next year expected to mount what is arguably the greatest challenge to the Wall Street IPO machine since Google went public in 2004. Silicon Valley's startup giants will be watching closely.

Cinemark Theaters Jumps Into the Subscription Business

Cinemark Holdings Inc., the nation's third-largest cinema chain by locations, is launching a subscription service charging $8.99 a month that would allow members to one film a month and get a 20% discount on concessions.

Businesses Push to Repeal Corporate AMT

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate.

Global Earnings Hit a Record High, Giving Market Rally Momentum

Listed companies are at their most profitable after a bumper year of earnings, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)