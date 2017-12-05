Nestle Close to Buying Atrium Innovations for About $2.3 Billion

Nestle SA is close to buying Atrium Innovations Inc., a Canadian vitamin maker, from a consortium of investors led by private-equity firm Permira, in a deal valued at $2.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.
December 05, 2017 11:33 ET (16:33 GMT)